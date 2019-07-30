Cryptonite (XCN) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $333,517.00 and $104.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,584.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02199094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00947394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.07 or 0.03300155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00829454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00698389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00190869 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.