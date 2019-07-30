CryptoFlow Achieves Market Cap of $8,919.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $8,919.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00280329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.01549396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00118220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000604 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

