Crypto.com Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.13 Million (MCO)

Crypto.com (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Crypto.com token can currently be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00046287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Liqui and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Crypto.com has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Crypto.com has a total market capitalization of $70.21 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Crypto.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00280172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.01552656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00117646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. Crypto.com’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official message board for Crypto.com is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com is crypto.com

Crypto.com Token Trading

Crypto.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Livecoin, Coinnest, LATOKEN, Binance, Cobinhood, YoBit, Upbit, EXX, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX, Bittrex, Liqui, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bithumb, Bit-Z and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

