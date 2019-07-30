Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Tops $11.51 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 195.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $286,454.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.19 or 0.05959006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001115 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,537,727,134 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

