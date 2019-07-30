Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.20 million.Cryolife also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.28-0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 114,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,790. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cryolife has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $36.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wayside Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.91.

In other Cryolife news, VP David Ashley Lee sold 25,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $791,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 300,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $276,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,609 shares of company stock worth $3,112,863. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

