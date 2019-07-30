Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.2 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayside Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.91.

Get Cryolife alerts:

CRY traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,790. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.27 and a beta of 0.59. Cryolife has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Cryolife’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,805.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $276,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,863. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.