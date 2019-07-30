CRPT Hits Market Capitalization of $31.66 Million (CRPT)

CRPT (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. CRPT has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and $490,111.00 worth of CRPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRPT token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003825 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, token.store and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CRPT has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $576.34 or 0.05956264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About CRPT

CRPT (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. CRPT’s total supply is 99,868,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,871,024 tokens. The Reddit community for CRPT is /r/crypterium_com . The official website for CRPT is crypterium.com . The official message board for CRPT is medium.com/crypterium . CRPT’s official Twitter account is @crypterium

Buying and Selling CRPT

CRPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store, KuCoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

