Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.08

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and traded as low as $98.00. Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 3,005 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.46.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:CSSG)

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, Croma Locksmiths, and Croma Biometrics. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; identity management and access control solutions; and locksmith keys, locks, and safes.

