Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $235.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 99,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04. Criteo has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $26,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.53.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

