Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Roth Capital

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 831,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.84. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,839.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 898,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,410,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,143,000 after buying an additional 1,430,364 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 701,332 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 4,248,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 640,014 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,838,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

