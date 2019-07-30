Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Earnings Results

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,839.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.11.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 target price on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

In related news, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 848,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,400,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

