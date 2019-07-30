Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 3,750” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,355.36 ($43.84).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,412 ($44.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,398.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, for a total transaction of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $98,593,479.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.