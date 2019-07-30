CPChain Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $661,996.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.01089515 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000493 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

