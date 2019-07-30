Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.30% of Cowen worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 20.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cowen in the second quarter worth $211,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the first quarter worth $2,093,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Cowen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 560,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cowen Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.19 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Cowen’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $305,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,706.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

