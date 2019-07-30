Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by Northstar Capital Management LLC

Northstar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.5% of Northstar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northstar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

