Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,266 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $185,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

