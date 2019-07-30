Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $20.42 million and $4.71 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Ethfinex, CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last week, Cortex has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00280338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.01556833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00117530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinEx, Huobi, CoinBene, DragonEX, UEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, OKEx, BitForex, Bithumb and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

