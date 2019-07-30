Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Strong Earnings

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.59, approximately 2,171,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 724,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $97,273.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,063.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 132.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.