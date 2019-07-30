Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-2.05 for the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.01-2.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tableau Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 120,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $31.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $97,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

