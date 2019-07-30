Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

GLW stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.61. 4,729,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,829. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90. Corning has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

