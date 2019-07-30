Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.29 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. 34,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.52. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

