ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.73

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $2.89. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 1,200,788 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 229.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,958 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.08% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRV)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

