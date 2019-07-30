Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 28,377 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 43,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81.

About Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

