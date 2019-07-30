Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 11,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $86.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

