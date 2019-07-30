ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.94. 37,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

