Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.98

Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and traded as low as $18.10. Condor Gold shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 154,289 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.01.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 10 contiguous and adjacent concessions covering an area of 313 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.