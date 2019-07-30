Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.01.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $381.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 10,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,541 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $98,227.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,697.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,138 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.