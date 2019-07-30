COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.63

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 3665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

CMPGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

