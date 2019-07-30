Comparing 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) & First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) and First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and First Northwest BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Northwest BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and First Northwest BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $19.69 million 2.29 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A First Northwest BanCorp $51.72 million 3.42 $7.11 million N/A N/A

First Northwest BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and First Northwest BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin N/A N/A N/A First Northwest BanCorp 15.26% 4.84% 0.66%

Summary

First Northwest BanCorp beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans. It operates a network of five full service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Greenfield, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a subsidiary of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, MHC.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

