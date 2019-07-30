COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Down 3.7%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, 800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

