Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

SBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 10.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 106.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 65.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

