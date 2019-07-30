Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 10,499 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.22.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

