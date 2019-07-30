Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. 37,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,462. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $612,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1,081.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

