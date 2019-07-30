Cobham (LON:COB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cobham (LON:COB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COB. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cobham presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 126.25 ($1.65).

Shares of LON:COB opened at GBX 168.30 ($2.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cobham has a 12-month low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.20 ($2.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.24%.

In other Cobham news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 87,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £99,658.80 ($130,221.87). In the last three months, insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $9,996,060.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

