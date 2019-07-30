Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Down 6.4% in July

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 541,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66. Cna Financial has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cna Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $49,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,877,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 311,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 856,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 146,529 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 749,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

