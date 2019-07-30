Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

CLX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.07. 9,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $131.71 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.