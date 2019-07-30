Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 199,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Clearone has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 63.26%.
Clearone Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.
