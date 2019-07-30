Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 199,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Clearone has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 63.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearone by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Clearone by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearone by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clearone by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

