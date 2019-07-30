Clean Harbors (CLH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $287,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $292,630.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,711.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,267 shares of company stock worth $4,196,255. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.