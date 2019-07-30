City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. City also reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. City had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $76,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,000 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,342.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $949,885. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in City by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in City by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in City by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in City by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in City by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

City stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.18. 46,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,957. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

