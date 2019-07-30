Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,668 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,341,710. The company has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.