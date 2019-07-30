Cirrus Networks Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNW) Insider Paul Everingham Buys 850,266 Shares

Cirrus Networks Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNW) insider Paul Everingham acquired 850,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$34,860.91 ($24,724.05).
Shares of ASX:CNW remained flat at $A$0.05 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,378 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. Cirrus Networks Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.06 ($0.04).
Cirrus Networks Company Profile
