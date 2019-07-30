Cirrus Networks Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNW) Insider Paul Everingham Buys 850,266 Shares

Cirrus Networks Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNW) insider Paul Everingham acquired 850,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$34,860.91 ($24,724.05).

Shares of ASX:CNW remained flat at $A$0.05 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,378 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. Cirrus Networks Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.06 ($0.04).

Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services and related third-party products in Australia. It offers a range of solutions, such as data center and cloud, convergence, network design and optimization, business continuity, end user computing, unified communications and IP telephony, lifecycle management, IT consulting and management, and project management, as well as storage, big data, and data management solutions.

