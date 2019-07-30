CIBC Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$24.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €575.00 ($668.60) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

TSE:ARE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.75. 752,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.54 and a 52-week high of C$21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.52.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

