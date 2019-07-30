CIBC Lowers Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target to C$13.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.38.

Husky Energy stock opened at C$9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.15. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.78 and a twelve month high of C$22.99.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Husky Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,213 shares in the company, valued at C$1,954,082.13.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

