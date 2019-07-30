CIBC Downgrades Aphria (NYSE:APHA) to Sector Underperform

CIBC lowered shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Clarus Securities assumed coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA opened at $5.35 on Friday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 3.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aphria by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.