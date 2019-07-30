China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.95. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 4,763 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CEA. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

