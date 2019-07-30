Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Cap of $284,153.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $284,153.00 and $29,221.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00282565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.01546941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00116947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

