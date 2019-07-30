Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,377,000 after buying an additional 143,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,222,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after buying an additional 1,269,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after buying an additional 123,779 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Chevron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,587,000 after buying an additional 104,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

