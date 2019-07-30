Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. It is a self-advised hotel investment company focused on investments in upper upscale hotels in business, airport, convention markets, and select-service hotels in urban settings or locations in the United States. “

Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. 201,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHSP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

