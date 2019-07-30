Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CCSL opened at GBX 77.92 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Chenavari Capital Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of $41.00 million and a PE ratio of 59.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.37.
