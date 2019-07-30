Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CCSL opened at GBX 77.92 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Chenavari Capital Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of $41.00 million and a PE ratio of 59.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.37.

About Chenavari Capital Solutions

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

