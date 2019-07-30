Chenavari Capital Solutions (LON:CCSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.92

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.92 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 1367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.01).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 million and a PE ratio of 59.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Chenavari Capital Solutions’s payout ratio is 1.54%.

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

